Track: New Salem ready to make a run at state

New Salem’s track team didn’t go to state last season for the first time in years. This season they were hoping to take the first step in rebuilding the program.

“We certainly had established goals this year that that was our priority to get back into that state track meet,” head coach Steve Kleinjan said.

The Holsteins were relying on their relay teams to get them back to the big stage.

“We have a lot of younger girls who have lots of potential, and I was really hoping that being a leader to them we could really work our way there, or at least make it further than what we had in the past as a team,” senior Jacklyn Pazdernik said.

“We kind of had some bad blood in our mouth from last year, because we took fourth in the 4x100M,” senior Tayden Soupir said. “If we would’ve taken third we would’ve state qualified, so we were pretty down after that.”

Seniors Jacklyn Pazdernik and Tayden Soupir are disappointed in the loss of their season, but they say the Holsteins relay teams will be even better next year.

“They should have a good shot, because our underclassmen are very good in the track and field aspect, and well coached,” Soupir said. “I think they can easily make it.”

“When this season could have been one to remember I just hope that they realize they can come back next year even stronger from this,” Pazdernik said. “Just know that you can’t give up after one year of devastation.”

Coach Steve Kleinjan says having experienced underclassmen will help the Holsteins next season.