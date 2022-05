We are just a few weeks away from the Class B state track and field meet. Many athletes are still looking to run qualifying runs in the last few meets. One of those was in Minot on Saturday as 22 Class B schools competed in the Glenburn invite.

Girl Teams Scores:

1. Rugby: 142

2. Beulah: 103

3. Bottineau: 81

4. Bishop Ryan: 69

5. Stanley: 59

Boy Teams Scores:

1. Minot: 93.5

2. Rugby: 84

3. Hazen: 67

4. Bishop Ryan: 65

4. Surrey: 65