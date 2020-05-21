Track: South Border’s Kelsey Kosiak reflects on senior season

South Border’s Kelsey Kosiak is a leader on and off the track, but this year her goal was to better herself in the field.

The senior standout qualified for the state track meet in the triple jump last season. This year she planned to do that again while also qualifying in the long jump, and surpassing her personal record. However, she’s staying positive about the situation at hand

“It’s something you look forward to your whole track career,” South Border senior Kelsey Kosiak said. “Your whole track career you’re looking forward to your senior year because that’s the year you’ve improved the most, you’re doing the best at that point. It’s really a bummer, it’s a letdown. Everybody has to deal with it that’s a senior this year, so it’s kind of like you’re not going through it alone.”

Kosiak plans to attend BSC in the fall to study management.