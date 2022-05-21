Saturday was the final chance for track athletes to post times before the state meet next week in Bismarck. Several region meets were held across the state including in Minot and Rugby.
North West Region Team Scores:
Girls:
Bishop Ryan: 146
Surrey: 120
Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark: 92
Kenmare/Bowbells: 73.5
Nedrose: 48.5
Boys:
Surrey: 123
Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark: 95
Bishop Ryan: 75
New Town: 68
South Prairie-Max: 64
North Central Region Team Scores:
Girls:
Rugby: 231
Bottineau: 112
Benson County: 89
Velva-Drake/Anamoose: 76
Harvey/Wells County: 71
Boys:
Rugby: 213
Harvey/Wells County: 171
Northern Lights: 65
Bottineau: 61
Velva-Drake/Anamoose: 58
South Central Region Team Scores:
Girls:
1. Carrington: 163
2. Shiloh Christian: 113
3. Southern McLean: 105
4. Hazen: 95.5
5. Central McLean: 71.5
Boys:
1. Hazen: 143
2. Southern McLean: 114
3. Standing Rock: 96
4. Carrington: 83
5. Central McLean: 64
WDA Team Scores
Girls:
1. Century: 147.33
2. Bismarck: 127
3. Jamestown: 104.83
4. Minot: 88
5. Mandan: 68.5
Boys:
1. Century: 177.5
2. Bismarck: 173.5
3. Williston: 87
4. Mandan: 62
5. Minot: 58.5