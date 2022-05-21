Saturday was the final chance for track athletes to post times before the state meet next week in Bismarck. Several region meets were held across the state including in Minot and Rugby.

North West Region Team Scores:

Girls:

Bishop Ryan: 146

Surrey: 120

Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark: 92

Kenmare/Bowbells: 73.5

Nedrose: 48.5

Boys:

Surrey: 123

Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark: 95

Bishop Ryan: 75

New Town: 68

South Prairie-Max: 64

North Central Region Team Scores:

Girls:

Rugby: 231

Bottineau: 112

Benson County: 89

Velva-Drake/Anamoose: 76

Harvey/Wells County: 71

Boys:

Rugby: 213

Harvey/Wells County: 171

Northern Lights: 65

Bottineau: 61

Velva-Drake/Anamoose: 58

South Central Region Team Scores:

Girls:

1. Carrington: 163

2. Shiloh Christian: 113

3. Southern McLean: 105

4. Hazen: 95.5

5. Central McLean: 71.5

Boys:

1. Hazen: 143

2. Southern McLean: 114

3. Standing Rock: 96

4. Carrington: 83

5. Central McLean: 64

WDA Team Scores

Girls:

1. Century: 147.33

2. Bismarck: 127

3. Jamestown: 104.83

4. Minot: 88

5. Mandan: 68.5

Boys:

1. Century: 177.5

2. Bismarck: 173.5

3. Williston: 87

4. Mandan: 62

5. Minot: 58.5