The Dakota College at Bottineau men’s hockey coach is adding another award to his shelves.

Travis Rybchinski has been named the ACHA Men’s Division II coach of the year. He led the Lumberjacks to a 20-12 record and to the national tournament semi-final game this season. This wasn’t his only accomplishment this year. He also earned his 300th win and got to coach his son Riley.

He added this award represents the talent and hard work of his players.

“Beingat the rink every day and having good people like my assistant coach Corey Gorder we’re good buddies and our team we just had fun going to the rink every day,” Rybchinski said. “And I think that was the main thing when it’s not fun you shouldn’t do it but I’m still having fun and I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can.”