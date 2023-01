DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Trinity’s boys basketball coach Gregg Grinsteinner has been elected into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame for his achievements in coaching.

Grinsteinner has been a mainstay for Trinity basketball having won over 500 games, appearing in 13 state tournaments, and winning two championships in his tenure there.

He joins Griggs County Central basketball coach, Rick Anderson, as the newest inductees into the NHSACA Hall of Fame.