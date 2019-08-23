Trio of Bismarck Demons continue hockey careers in Estevan

A trio of teammates at Bismarck high are continuing their careers by making the trip up north. KX Sports reports on the three Demons and their road to Estevan.

Over the last three seasons, Caleb Petrie, Dane Sardelli and Dayton Deics were a solid core at Bismarck High. However, it’s not the end of an era, as all three will play for the Estevan Bruins in 2019.

“I mean, Peedee last year, Caleb Petrie, he’s the one that got the invite last year,” says defenseman Dayton Deics. “Me and Dane Sardelli, we were both like, hey, let’s go tryout and try and make this team.”

The threesome all made the team after a tryout in the spring and leave for camp this weekend. They say the Bruins offer a true pro experience.

“The atmosphere in that building, it’s unreal,” forward Caleb Petrie says. “And seeing that, I want to be a part of that. It looks like a ton of fun.”

It’s hard to believe that these good friends only met each other three years ago, but it’s their play on the ice that makes their bond special.

“We push each other, so I think that’s the best way,” says forward Dane Sardelli. “We get better when you have more than one person. But I think we’ve all gotten better and pushed each other.”

And it’s fitting that all three will return to the Bismarck area to play their first game against the Bobcats on September 7 in Mandan.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Petrie says. “It’s kind of like we were meant to come back here and play a game back in North Dakota.”

As for the pressure, these teammates don’t feel it, but they know it’ll come when they lace up their skates.

“We’ve got a lot to represent from down here,” says Petrie. “We all want to do the same thing. Keep on playing, play hockey,” Deics says. “So we’ll see what happens,” says Sardelli.

The game on Sept. 7 will be an exhibition because the teams play in different leagues.