Triumph in Midst of Tragedy

In Crosby at Divide County High School, one player is showing triumph in the midst of tragedy.

“I was kind of shocked, I didn’t believe it for a while until I had to get back into the role of living with it,” said Mariah Jenkins, Divide County Volleyball Player.

“It just took me a while to cope with it and believe that it happened.”

It was just an ordinary day for Jenkins and her family when the unexpected happened.

“Me and my family were involved in a fatal car accident on the way back from vacation. My two sisters and my dad were diagnosed with TBI’s and my mom passed away,” said Jenkins.

“My arm had been severely injured so they had to amputate it off.”

Jenkins is defying the odds on-and-off the court. She said her mindset had to change for her to get back to her team.

“I think worse things could have happened. I can still do the things that i love and want but it just takes a little more effort and it changed my life for sure but it really could have been worse,” said Jenkins.

Her coach Nicole Burtman says Jenkins is a resilient player.

“Mariah has been through a lot and she has never quit and she keeps on trying to do her best and improve no matter what happens. She could have just given up and not come back to volleyball…She is the heart of the team and the attitude,” said Nicole Burtman, Head coach.

Mariah Jenkins said her support system is motivation to keep pushing forward in life and the sport of volleyball.

“Family, my friends and sports is a big thing that keeps me going because if it wasn’t for them or sports then i really wouldn’t know what to do,” said Jenkins.

“I never knew I would come this far, I never thought especially when I was in the hospital that I would be back on the court with my team and I’m just super excited and happy that I am,” said Jenkins.