Tryouts for Chiefs and A’s

The summer baseball season continues to inch closer to reality and it’s been a busy time in Mandan where both the Chiefs and A’s are conducting tryouts. About 40 players have been on hand participating in the workouts which is giving the program plenty of options.

“It just shows that our numbers in our program are good” said head coach Jake Kincade. “They’re excited about playing baseball in Mandan and I think if you look at our facilities, even some things in the offseason we’ve been doing, it’s an exciting time.”

Players like Blake Arenz are hoping the long wait can finally pay off for his ballclub. “It’s been pretty nice” said Arenz, It’s just fun to get out here and play, so it’s been fun.” The Chiefs are scheduled to open their season June 4th at Dickinson.