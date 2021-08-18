Turtle Mountain Community High School sets COVID protocols for fall athletics

Last fall, school boards, athletic directors and coaches had to evaluate the fall season.

Implementing mask mandates, temperature checks and limited attendance were some of the precautions schools took.

Some schools, like Turtle Mountain Community High School, made a tough decision to cancel athletics altogether.

Athletic director Shane Martin says having a plan for winter and spring sports helped them come up with a plan for this fall.

“Winter and spring was a trying time for us because we had to, because our tribe having the mandate and testing process, we had to do a little bit more than most other schools did. But we got through it. Kids were willing to do that and accepted it. Our coaches accepted that role as well and we go through it and it was just nice to see them back on the courts, and on the wrestling, so on and so forth,” Martin said.

In order for athletes to have a sports season, the school will have a mask mandate for in-school learning, as well as for visiting teams while inside the building.

Social distancing will also be required.

Martin adds that they’re also rapid testing all students at Turtle Mountain Community High School. He says last season they only tested athletes and now they have expanded the testing to all students

“With the precautionary measures that we have in place, I’m hoping that we can get through this new strain and this new wave that’s coming through if everybody does their part with the vaccinations and social distancing and mask-wearing. Whatever we have to do to get through this year is going to be a win-win for everyone,” Martin said.

Martin adds that he tries to go to every home game that he can.