Two head coaching positions open for Minot High School

It’s a position that doesn’t open up very often: head coach. Right now, there are two openings at Minot High for volleyball and soccer.

Athletic Director Mitch Lunde says he’s accepting applications and wants to remind applicants that it’s a full-time commitment, not just a seasonal gig.

“It’s not every day you’re doing something, but you’re kind of over-seeing a program. And so, a lot of people think we get a lot of candidates, and we’ll have 30-40 candidates for positions, and just like in all aspects of all jobs, the candidate pool has gotten shorter. But we always pride ourselves on hiring the best person,” Lunde said.

Lunde says you don’t need to be a staff member at Minot Public Schools to apply.

