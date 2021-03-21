Two hockey players from Bismarck win the women’s hockey national title for Wisconsin

In case you missed it yesterday, Wisconsin defeated Northeastern in an overtime thriller in the Women’s Frozen Four National Title game, winning 2-1. The winning goal is an absolute must watch:

Two of the starters for the team, Kennedy Blair and Britta Curl, are natives of the capitol city and are former members of the Bismarck Blizzard.

Blair, the starting goalie and a Redshirt Senior, played for the Blizzard back in 2014. While Curl, who started at wing and a Junior, played for the Blizzard back in 2017 and has even played for the USA U18 team.

Congratulations to both of them on winning the national title! We’re excited to see what the future holds for these promising young stars.

