Two man race down the stretch at day four of Minot Pro-Am Golf Tournament

It was a battle between Andre Metzger and Brady Calkins on a championship Sunday at the Western North Dakota Charity Pro-Am Tournament.

Both were tied for first at 24 under going into the final three holes. However, Metzger capitalized on back to back birdies to seal the title.

“You know I really never got to draw a lot of confidence but as the tournament went on it kind of became a race between me and Brady,” says Champion Andre Metzger. “I think both of us just kind of kept battling against each other so it’s the numbers didn’t matter it forced me into whatever number it took.”