Two seniors lead the Beulah Cyclones in 2019

The Beulah Cyclones go from experience in 2018, to youth in 2019. Phil Benotti takes a look at the two remaining seniors, and how their leadership will shape the team.

Chase Remboldt and Dawson Bieber are in the cage during one of their early season practices…setting the tone for what they expect this summer for the Beulah Cyclones…one that is very different from last year…

“We had eight seniors on the legion team last year,” says Senior Dawson Bieber. “So it just kind of helped us, build us in high school and Legion.”

Being the only two seniors on the team brings responsibilities for Chase and Dawson, which start at practice.

“Tell them, hey, if you make a mistake, it’s okay,” Senior Chase Remboldt says. “Everyone makes mistakes. And even in the cages too. If they’re doing something wrong, just show them the right way.”

Despite being a younger team, Beulah has high hopes for their chances in 2019.

“You know we had a freshman make all region, another sophomore and they’re going to compete coming up into single A, I guess the legion term for it,” says Manager Steve Elkins. “They should be ready to go. They’re going to see a lot of new kids which is nice.”

Of course, Chase and Dawson know what these new comers are going through, as it was them in their shoes just a few years ago.

“More kind of shellshocked,” says Bieber. “It’s kind of different than Babe Ruth.”

“They haven’t been at this level,” Remboldt says. “It’s a lot faster, more fast paced. I know I was scared.”

These two are scared no more, and believe they are ready to lead the Cyclones back to the state tournament.

The Cyclones host the Watford City Walleye in a doubleheader on Tuesday.