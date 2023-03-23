The State Champs will have another member play at the next level on the gridiron, as Ty Wolding for New Salem-Almont, made it official signing with Dickinson State Thursday.

Wolding was under center for the Hosteins, guiding them to a thrilling title game win at the 9B level. The senior will join his former teammate Weston Kuhn, who played as Tight End in his freshman year at DSU. Wolding is excited to join a program with a lot of winning traditions and took some time to reflect on how football has shaped him and his life so far.

“It’s shaped it in many ways whether it’s mentally, physically, just getting to know people,” says Wolding. “You build relationships like no other, on the field, off the field. Everyone is just one big family so that’s really special.”