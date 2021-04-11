UMary baseball and softball fall at home

The University of Mary baseball and softball teams returned to the diamond on Sunday despite the rain.

The Marauders’ softball team was back in Bismarck for the first time this season taking on University of Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of game one and never looked back. They took game one 15-2, and completed the sweep with a 15-8 win in game two.

On the baseball field, the Marauders came into the final game of a three-game series against Augustana looking to win the series. The Marauders fell 15-2 after the Viking scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead.