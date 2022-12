The eighth ranked University of Mary wrestling team won eight out of ten matches Sunday afternoon to defeat Minot State.

The Marauders won 25-6 with every match going the distance.

165: Braydon Huber (MARY) over Brendan Barnes (MINOT) (Dec 8-2)

174: Max Bruss (MARY) over Cannon Potts (MINOT) (Dec 6-2)

184: Wyatt Lidberg (MARY) over Cayden White (MINOT) (Dec 8-3)

197: Matt Kaylor (MARY) over Dustin Swisher (MINOT) (Dec 5-2)

285: Jake Swirple (MINOT) over Luke Tweeton (MARY) (TB-1 2-1)

125: Jaden Verhagen (MARY) over Oscar Nellis (MINOT) (SV-1 7-5)

133: Reece Barnhardt (MARY) over James Davis (MINOT) (Dec 11-9)

141: Laken Boese (MARY) over Ethan Wonser (MINOT) (MD 12-2)

149: Kelby Armstrong (MINOT) over Leo Mushinsky (MARY) (Dec 4-3)

157: Anthony Velazquez (MARY) over Ryan Hrcka (MINOT) (Dec 6-0)