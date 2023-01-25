BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Former University of Mary safety Marquice Williams has been named the head coach of the East team for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Williams is currently the Special Teams Coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Both the East and West team coaching staffs were announced on Monday with the Falcons being in charge of the East team while the New England Patriots will run the West Team. The league made the decision that both teams’ head coaches (Arthur Smith and Bill Belichick) would take on supervisory roles while an assistant coach for their teams took on the role of head coach.

Williams got the nod following an extremely successful year for the Falcons’ special teams unit that included punt returner Avery Williams leading the NFL in yards per return with 16.2, Cordarrelle Patterson breaking a league record with nine career kick return touchdowns, and the Falcons tying a franchise record by blocking three kicks/punts.

Not only known for his phenomenal coaching job this year, but the former UMary safety is also known for being the first former Marauder to coach in the NFL following a successful UMary career that saw him earn 1st team All-NSIC honors.

The 2023 East-West Shrine bowl is set to start on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. CST.