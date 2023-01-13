BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — University of Mary Football’s star WR, Danny Kittner, officially announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 5’10” 187 lb Senior finishes his UMary career with a historic stat line of 291 total catches (UMary All-Time Record), 3,651 total receiving yards (UMary All-Time Record), 29 total receiving TDs (4th All-Time).

Kittner shared on his Twitter page the decision to declare for the draft, thanking God, his family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone that supported him.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Best of luck Danny!