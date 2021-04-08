UMary hires new Head Men’s Basketball Coach

The Marauders have filled their vacant Men’s Basketball Head Coaching job, as Jack Nelson will take over the helm after Joe Kittel stepped down earlier this year.

Nelson becomes the ninth head coach in program history at UMary, an assistant at Sioux Falls, a nationally ranked program during his stint, and before that, a head coach at Central Wyoming College with a pair of 20 win seasons.

“It will be our goal to execute and have the mindset of process over results,” says Nelson. “And to remember that it is our job to win and we will win and that it is our purpose to grow in virtue. And we will do that, and develop our young men through that.”