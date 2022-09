The University of Mary hockey team returned to the ice for a game on Saturday for the first time since winning their second consecutive national championship in March.

The Marauders, currently still a DII ACHA team, hosted DI Waldorf University for opening night. The Warriors scored first in the contest less than five minutes into the game, but it took less than one minute for the Marauders to score the equalizer.

UMary had a strong showing in the second and third periods to win 6-1.