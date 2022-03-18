The University of Mary men’s hockey team defeated Florida Gulf Coast, 3-2, in a triple overtime thriller to win the 2022 ACHA Division II National Championship, their second straight title. UMary won the National Championship last year after defeating Iowa State, 2-0.

UMary’s Tanner Eskro scored the first goal of the game in the second period thanks to assists from Marshall Tschida and Derek Dropik, to go up early with about 16:30 to go in the period.

Florida Gulf Coast would respond though, scoring 2 goals near the end of the second period to take a 2-1 lead over UMary.

A FGCU penalty for hooking would get UMary on the power play early in the third period though, and they’d take advantage as their very own John Witzke would net one to tie the game at 2 apiece. It’d stay 2-2 to end the third period and set up overtime.

After a two scoreless overtimes, Seth Kushing forced one into the net in triple overtime to give UMary the win.