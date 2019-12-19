UMary Names New Head Baseball Coach

After losing their head coach to the Minnesota Twins, the University of Mayor has hired Tanner Spencer to lead their baseball team this Spring.

Spencer spent last season at Minot State University as the Beavers assistant head baseball coach. While there he helped the team set a school record for wins and pitching strikeouts.

“Tanner Spencer is an extraordinary young coach who has the ability to connect with his players and achieve impressive results,” said Marauders Director of Athletics Dale Lennon.

“Humbled and honored to be selected as the next Marauders head baseball coach, I’m looking forward to continue building the culture and player-centered program that Coach Moriarty and the entire coaching staff have laid the groundwork for,” said Spencer.

Spencer joined Minot State as the assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator in 2018. In his one season with the Beavers, MSU advanced to the finals of the 2019 NSIC tournament, set a school record for wins, broke the school record for strikeouts by nearly 100 and had a pitcher named to the All-NSIC Second-Team. Three players were offered professional contracts.

The Marauders will conduct their first official practices for the 2020 season in early January. The season opener is January 31 against Colorado Christian University and Rogers State University in the 4Him Classic in Cleburne, TX.