UMary’s baseball team has won nine of its last 11 games with all but one of those wins coming on the road.

The weather has forced the Marauders to lose a few home games, but it hasn’t cooled down their bats. They are averaging more than seven runs per game in their most recent stretch of wins.

The Marauders say their success at the plate is a result of their ability to go deep in the count and depend on the guys behind them in the lineup.

“I think the best baseball is still ahead of us,” infielder Derek Shoen said. “We had a nice little win streak there to get a little mojo back. I think you’ve got to get hot at the right time. Tournament time is coming, so I hope the best baseball is still going to be played.”

The Marauders are scheduled to travel to Southwest Minnesota State for a double header on Wednesday.