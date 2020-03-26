UMary Track and Field receives national recognition

UMary track and field is being recognized at the national level, with Head coach Dennis Newell as a women’s coach of the year finalist for division two athletics.

Ida Narbuvoll ended up as a finalist for the track and field athlete of the year. Narbuvoll is appreciative of the national recognition, but values her time as part of a team throughout her UMary career.

“To be able to go out there and do it for each other is something that we talk about before every race,” says Ida Narbuvoll. “And we do it also in practice.”