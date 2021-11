Saturday afternoon the University of Mary and Minot State met on the football field for the 29th time. Entering the game the Beavers led the series 16-12.

The Marauders came out hot scoring 13 points before the Beavers were able to score their first points of the contest. UMary stayed constant posting over 500 yards on the offensive side of the ball en route to a 49-31 win.