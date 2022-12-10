Minnesota Duluth’s women’s basketball team dropped a nine game losing streak in Bismarck Saturday, but it took an extra quarter to do it.
The Bulldogs defeated the Marauders 69-66 in overtime.
The Marauders are now 4-4 on the season.
by: Luke Gamble
