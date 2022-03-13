University of Mary senior track star, D’Andra Morris made history after she broke the school record for Triple Jump in route to winning the NCAA Division II Championship.

Breaking her previous school record of 12.87 meters, Morris landed a mark of 13 meters on her third effort to win the Championship and put her name in the Division II record books with her 13 meters being ranked 10th all-time in NCAA Division II History.

Morris who placed 8th in the long jump Friday on the opening day of the 2022 NCAA indoor championships, is now a 6-time All-American.

Previous University of Mary NCAA national champions include Ida Narbuvoll (Outdoor 5,000 and 10,000 in 2021), Alexis Zeis (Cross Country in 2015 and the Indoor 5,000 meter run in 2017 and 2018), Jennifer Agnew (Cross Country in 2013), Melissa Agnew (Outdoor 1500 meter run in 2013 and Indoor mile run in 2012), and the 2012 UMary Distance Medley Relay Team of Dakota Wolf, Kathryn Stewart, Bri Lynch, and Melissa Agnew.