BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — University of Mary senior D’Andra Morris took home the gold today, winning the 2022 NCAA Division II Triple Jump Championship, her second national championship of the year after she won the Indoor title earlier in March.

An 8-time All-American, 6 for triple jump and 2 for long jump, Morris finished the triple jump event with a winning result of 13.05 in her final attempt on the day.