BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — University of Mary wide receiver Danny Kittner has been invited to the Chicago Bears Minicamp after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 5’10” 187 lb senior finished his UMary career with a historic stat line of 291 total catches (UMary All-Time Record), 3,651 total receiving yards (UMary All-Time Record), 29 total receiving TDs (4th All-Time).

The Gilbert, Arizona native was named twice to the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 First Team, making him the first Marauders NCAA-era scholar-athlete to earn regional first-team honors in back-to-back seasons.