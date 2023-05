(KXNET) — University of Mary Quarterback Logan Nelson has been invited to participate in the Vikings rookie camp after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A Billings, Montana native, Nelson finished his UMary career passing for 6,417 yards and throwing for 62 touchdowns.

The 6’5″ 215 lb quarterback has been with the Marauders since 2016 and will now look to take his game to the professional level.