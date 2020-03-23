Umpires impacted by suspension of sports

Spring athletes aren’t the only ones impacted by the suspension of sports across the world.

Baseball and softball umpires have seen their part time jobs disappear. Nick Kulas has 18 years of umpiring experience and says he was preparing to order new gear for the season before it was postponed. Now he’s just hoping there is a season.

“I think it’s one of those things just like with anything where once it’s kind of taken away from you, you kind of realize you maybe took it for granted,” umpire Nick Kulas said. “When we are able to get it back, it will probably be a more sweet feeling than it usually is when you get started with the season.”

Kulas said he’s still studying the rule book to prepare for when the season returns.