(KXNET) — University of North Dakota Wide Receiver Garett Maag has been invited to the New York Giants rookie camp after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6’4″ 210 lb receiver finished his senior season with career highs across the board, catching 41 passes for 540 yards and 5 touchdowns.

A native of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Maag finishes his Fighting Hawks career with 162 career catches for 2,152 yards and 18 touchdowns.