(KXNET) — University of North Dakota Running Back Tyler Hoosman has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After originally attending Northern Iowa, Hoosman transferred to UND this past season where he shined. Rushing for 1,023 yards which was good for 3rd in the MVFC and 12 rushing touchdowns which was 4th in the MVFC.

With six 100-yard rushing games this season, including a career-high 147 yards in a win over Missouri State, the Illinois native was named second-team All-MVFC.