SIOUX CITY, IA (KXNET) — For the first time in program history, the University of Jamestown Jimmies are national champions. The second-seeded Jimmies defeated No. 3 Corban University Tuesday night in the NAIA National Tournament to win their first-ever title, 3-2.

For the second straight match it took five sets for the Jimmies to get a win, but they came out victorious, led by Anna Hollen with a season high 22 kills.

The Jimmies won the first set 25-21 before dropping back-to-back sets to find themselves in a hole. However, the Jimmies bounced back with a 25-22 win in set four. The Jimmies closed things out with a 15-13 set win.

This year marked the tenth trip for the Jimmies to the NAIA national tournament, including three consecutive semifinal appearances before this season. An appearance in the championship game has been elusive until this week when the Jimmies defeated conference foe Midland University, 3-2, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the finals.

The win caps off a 37-2 season for the Jimmies.