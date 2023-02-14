BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — University of Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell is stepping down as the Marauders’ head coach to pursue other coaching opportunities, according to a press release from the school.

Bagnell went 9-35 in four seasons as head coach for the Marauders. The former UMary quarterback standout also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

According to the release, Bagnell has received inquiries to coach football for another NCAA team.

Marauders’ defensive coordinator Ben Davis will take over as interim head coach effective immediately. The University of Mary has already begun the search for a new head coach.