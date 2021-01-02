University of Mary women’s basketball season opener cancelled due to COVID

The University of Mary women’s basketball team was set to open its season at home on Saturday against the University of Sioux Falls, but the game has been cancelled.

The Marauders’ athletic department released a statement early Saturday saying the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 testing protocols. The game will not be rescheduled per Northern Sun scheduling guidelines.

The Marauders’ second game of the weekend scheduled for Sunday against Sioux Falls has also been cancelled. Neither game will be rescheduled.

The Marauders will now open the season at St. Cloud State University on January 8.