SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Mitchell Legion baseball’s 2023 season is over.

Mitchell Baseball Association President Jason Christensen tells KELOLAND News in a statement released Thursday that due to “information provided by investigating authorities to the Mitchell Baseball Association (MBA) late in the day on July 12, 2023, the board has reconsidered its decision to reinstate the Legion baseball season.”

Christensen’s statement goes on to say that because of “the new information, the MBA has decided to terminate the remainder of the 2023 Legion baseball season.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into complaints concerning Mitchell Legion baseball, according to a statement released Wednesday from Attorney General Marty Jackley.

In response to a question from KELOLAND News asking if he could elaborate on the complaints, Christensen said in a statement released Wednesday that because of “the pending investigation and involvement of juveniles, the Mitchell Baseball Association has no further comment.”