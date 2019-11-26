Urban Meyer in town for Cross Training Ministries’ dinner

Urban Meyer was in town. Meyer is a three-time national championship-winning football coach. He was the guest speaker at the Cross Training Ministries Champions Banquet.

The event was held at the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence. For Meyer, the day on BSC’s campus started at 5:15 p.m. when he met with high school and college coaches from the area for a question and answer session. Coaches came from all over, including from Williston, Kidder County, Linton and all the Bismarck and Mandan coaches were in attendance. He also handed the coaches a copy of one of his books: Above the Line: Lessons in Leadership and Life from a Championship Program.

After that, he went upstairs where there was a dinner and silent auction before Meyer came on stage to speak.

This event is held annually by Cross Training Ministries, where the executive director is Bob Upgren.

