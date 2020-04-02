US Olympic coach and Bismarck native Terry Steiner optimistic despite suspension of summer games

The decision to postpone the Summer Olympics for the first time ever is not an easy one, but it is a decision that one coach with ties to Bismarck says may actually help his team.

When July 24 rolls around, Olympic venues will sit empty. Olympic medals will stay boxed up, and the world-renowned Olympic flame will have to wait to be lit, but athletes will continue to prepare.

“We realized it was probably coming,” Team USA women’s wrestling coach Terry Steiner said. “You start to realize the impact this coronavirus is having on the world, and you quickly realize that there’s a lot of things more important than sport.”

Bismarck native, Steiner has been the head coach of the U.S. Women’s Olympic wrestling team since 2002, and this year is unlike anything he has ever seen — but he says that may not be a bad thing.

“The big thing with the IOC making a decision, it was actually good,” Steiner said. “Because the athletes get a little breathing room realizing they don’t have to try to be in peak condition.”

Steiner has six athletes qualified for the Olympic Games, which will now be pushed to 2021. Although they have an extra year to prepare, training may be more important now than ever.

“This time is crucial,” Steiner said. “We need to use it to the best of our abilities and get the most out of it, and not use it as an excuse that ‘I couldn’t do what I needed to do or wanted to do,’ but find the things that we can control. Find the things that you can do right now that can catapult your career and make you a better athlete.”

Olympic training facilities are currently closed, but Steiner is still sending his athletes workouts.

“Maybe you can’t get on the mat right now, but you can do enough things to keep a great level of fitness,” Steiner said. “So when we do get back to the mat you’re still ready to go.”

Steiner knows it doesn’t matter when his team next hits the mat, they just won’t take it for granted.

“The Olympic Games are very special to the elite athlete. It’s a very special time and you realize there’s a world championship every year, but to have success at the Olympic Games is very special because it only comes around every four years. It’s just a very precious piece of property that everyone wants.”

The Olympics are set to start on July 23 of next year.