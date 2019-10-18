USA Curling hosts first-ever U14 National Jamboree

Today was the first day of competition of USA Curling’s first-ever U14 National Jamboree.

The event was held at the Capital City Curling Club.

Twelve teams were able to attend, which was half the number they wanted. Players came from all over the country, including from Dallas, Texas and Bowling Green, Ky.

2018 Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler George was in town and he said he sees a lot of talent.

“There’s a lot of good young players here,” George said, “especially for as young of players as they are at the U14 level. It’s always hit or miss with the interest level and the skill level with kids because the rocks are big and heavy. It’s hard to get them down the ice at that age.”

The event concludes tomorrow.

