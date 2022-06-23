Thursday marks the unofficial start of the McQuades charity softball tournament in Bismarck with games officially starting on Friday.

The famous USA Patriots softball team took to the field at Municipal Ballpark on Thursday night to kick things off. The team is made up of amputees that are wounded warriors, but that doesn’t slow them down.

The Patriots have been coming to McQuades for the last seven years, and as veteran player, Josh Wege says coming to Bismarck is something to look forward to every year.

“It’s just a cool thing because the whole community gets involved, and not just the community,” Wege says. “You have people coming in from all over the country from different states. I came in from Florida this morning, so that’s how far I could travel to not miss this. That’s how much it means to me.”