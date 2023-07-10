For a third straight year, the Reggie Morelli Golf Scramble is a sellout in memory of the former UND Hockey Star.

36 teams totaling 144 players played at the Vardon Golf Club in Minot in the third annual event named after the Morelli best known for scoring the national championship winning goal back in 1959 to give UND it’s first NCAA title.

After Reggie’s passing back in 2020, this event helps his legacy live on.

“I think he just always wanted to make sure that it was the school first,” Reggie’s Son and Event Organizer Matt Morelli said.

“When it came to hockey and the school, it seemed like when it was hockey, that was first and foremost. Whatever he could do to help grow the program I think was such a big deal.”

“He took care of people. If they needed something, he would help them out. He was the kind of guy who would give the shirt off of his back for anyone,” Reggie Grandson, Mason Morelli said.

“He’s definitely a guy that I model myself after. If I can be like him, I’ll be pretty happy with how things turned out.”

Matt Morelli and Shannon Radke are the organizers of this tournament as the proceeds benefit University of North Dakota Golf and Hockey programs.

“We’re very thankful for that,” UND Hockey Coach Brad Berry said.

“Playing in the Ralph Engelstad Arena in front of 12,000 fans, a lot of those fans come from the Western part of North Dakota like the Minot area and Bismarck.”

“The least that we could do is come out here on a day or two and spend some time with them and thank them for supporting out great program,” Berry added.

“Obviously the hockey program’s pretty big at UND, so splitting the proceeds, the greater impact is to the golf program, but they both really appreciate it,” Event Organizer Shannon Radke said.