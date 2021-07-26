Velva 39ers heading to state tournament undefeated

The Velva 39ers are back in the state tournament after going undefeated and winning district 3. But one thing the 39ers feel will be key to having a great state tournament is getting the bats going early in the game.

“Probably get better at putting runs up earlier, getting hits and not letting teams hang around as long,” said Gunnar Mogen.

“I think that we really got to come out in that first inning and jump on teams right away and get the momentum on our side so that we can cruise through the rest of the game,” said Michael Thomas.

“We definitely have to keep producing runs, we need to manufacture more runs, we are leaving a lot of guys on bases and we just need to get out and grind and do the little things,” said Luke Zimmer.

The 39ers take on LaMoure at 10 a.m on July 29.