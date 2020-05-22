Vistas ready for full season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Vistas baseball team is getting the green light to go ahead with what it feels can be a full season. The Vistas will play under the senior Babe Ruth governing body and with no high school season expects to even be ahead of schedule. “Usually I don’t get them until high school’s over” said Vistas coach Pat Arntson referring to the high school players. “We are ahead of schedule on our end, the players themselves aren’t because they’re usually doing something since February so that’s mostly what we want to do is get them out here throwing so their arms are ready.”

Arntson said the league’s rules are similar to Legion baseball and that all in all everything should be close to the same. “We still would be playing by American League/Legion rules as far as pitch count and all those other things so there’s a chance it could be very similar to what we’ve seen in the past.”

One question all teams in the league will have to answer is concerning travel. “We typically drive to Fargo we play and we come back right away so it’s not a big change for us but West Fargo going to Williston that’s different, that’s a lot longer and so we’ve talked about how we’d have to adjust to that.” The Vistas are scheduled to open their season June 5th at Williston.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Donating Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Meals"

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

Broadway Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"

Pandemic Poetry Contest for HS Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Poetry Contest for HS Students"

Hacking Seminar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hacking Seminar"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21"

Minot Hit and Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hit and Run"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind"

WEDDING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WEDDING COVID-19"

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Oil Waste Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Waste Meeting"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge