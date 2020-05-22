Vistas ready for full season

The Minot Vistas baseball team is getting the green light to go ahead with what it feels can be a full season. The Vistas will play under the senior Babe Ruth governing body and with no high school season expects to even be ahead of schedule. “Usually I don’t get them until high school’s over” said Vistas coach Pat Arntson referring to the high school players. “We are ahead of schedule on our end, the players themselves aren’t because they’re usually doing something since February so that’s mostly what we want to do is get them out here throwing so their arms are ready.”

Arntson said the league’s rules are similar to Legion baseball and that all in all everything should be close to the same. “We still would be playing by American League/Legion rules as far as pitch count and all those other things so there’s a chance it could be very similar to what we’ve seen in the past.”

One question all teams in the league will have to answer is concerning travel. “We typically drive to Fargo we play and we come back right away so it’s not a big change for us but West Fargo going to Williston that’s different, that’s a lot longer and so we’ve talked about how we’d have to adjust to that.” The Vistas are scheduled to open their season June 5th at Williston.