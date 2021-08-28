Volleyball: 20 teams meet in East-West BPS Invite

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend is the first chance for high school volleyball teams to hit the court in North Dakota, and 20 teams at the Class A level took advantage by playing in the Bismarck Public Schools Invite.

Highlight Scores:
Century (3), Fargo Davies (0)
Minot (1), West Fargo Sheyenne (2)
St. Mary’s (3), Grand Forks Central (0)
Legacy (0), Valley City (3)
Mandan (0), Fargo North (3)
Watford City (0), West Fargo Sheyenne (3)
Bismarck (1), Fargo Shanley (2)

Click here for a full list of scores from the BPS Invite.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories