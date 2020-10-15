Volleyball: A new look for St. Mary’s but same goals for the end of the season

St. Mary’s volleyball team has a new look to it this season, as the Saints welcomed in a new coach and a new style of play.

The Saints’ lost a lot of their height from last year’s team, which has made them play a different style of offense. They have started working on quicker passes and quick hits to provide an advantage over bigger teams. The Saints’ senior class is enjoying the new look.

“If we want to be more competitive we have to be a lot faster,” senior Maddy Miller “I can tell the hitters are already adjusting. Our setter was already 100% for it, so it’s really exciting and it’s going to make it easier for me on defense as well. I think it’s really good to have a fast offense.”

