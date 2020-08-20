Volleyball: A return trip to state on the minds for the Century Patriots

The Century Patriots enter this volleyball season differently than most. Aside from the obvious pandemic overshadowing the season, this is the first time in five years that they are starting the new year not as the defending champs.

The sting of a three to one set loss in the championship can last, but for many of these players, that is the last time they’ve played competitive volleyball. Summer leagues put on hold, so the key to this preseason is shaking off the rust.

“They did a lot of training this summer and in the weight room,” says head coach Jamie Zastoupil. “Definitely, we’re around each other in that way but to be here in the gym and playing volleyball is just different.”

The Patriots come into the preseason with urgency, knowing the season is coming fast.

“Learn how everyone’s going to play,” senior Julia Fitterer says. “There’s a lot of new faces, people we haven’t played with, some younger girls who are up in this gym who need to gain some confidence so that’s all things we need to focus on.”

Using communication lead by senior libero Jocelyn Julson.

“The biggest thing I want to focus on this season is just having that communication line,” says senior Jocelyn Julson. “Every step of the way, you know mistakes are going to be made. So we just got to move on and just keep playing volleyball because, I mean, that’s the game.”

The Patriots know it’s not just the seniors that will uphold the Century standard.

“The back row players, they are our communicators, we can look to them for that,” says Fitterer. “Our hitters, they need to find the ball which helps our back row. So I think everyone needs to find their role.”

But aside from the wins and losses, it’s personal responsibility in a pandemic that coach Zastoupil feels will be the difference in winning a state title in 2020.

“I think there’s a lot of outside factors that they are going to have to shut off before they enter the gym,” Zastoupil says. “Being able to shut that off and come in and compete every day. And be competitive within their team but also competitive with the team across from them.”

Century opens on the road at Watford City, before their home opener against Dickinson.