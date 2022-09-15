The WDA enters Thursday with four games on the schedule, including a state championship rematch from a year ago between Century and Bismarck.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|Century Patriots
|vs
|Bismarck Demons
|7 p.m.
|Thursday
|St. Mary’s Saints
|vs
|Mandan Braves
|7 p.m.
|Thursday
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|vs
|Legacy Sabers
|7 p.m.
|Thursday
|Dickinson Midgets
|vs
|Williston Coyotes
|8 p.m.
|Thursday
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Shiloh Christian
|vs
|New Salem-Almont
|7 p.m.
|Thursday
|Flasher
|vs
|#8 Grant County
|7 p.m.
|Thursday
|Mott-Regent
|vs
|#10 Beulah
|7 p.m.
|Thursday