The WDA enters Thursday with four games on the schedule, including a state championship rematch from a year ago between Century and Bismarck.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Century PatriotsvsBismarck Demons7 p.m.Thursday
St. Mary’s SaintsvsMandan Braves7 p.m.Thursday
Turtle Mountain BravesvsLegacy Sabers 7 p.m.Thursday
Dickinson MidgetsvsWilliston Coyotes8 p.m.Thursday

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Shiloh ChristianvsNew Salem-Almont7 p.m.Thursday
Flashervs#8 Grant County7 p.m.Thursday
Mott-Regentvs#10 Beulah7 p.m.Thursday