The one-seeded Century Patriots are hoping to make it a hat trick of titles this week in Bismarck.

One thing that has stood out this season for the Patriots has been the defensive play from teams around the state.

Players and coaches feel that teams have made it more difficult to attack because of the preparation and pure athletism around the state, and it will be no different when squads clash at the Bismarck Event Center.

“Everybody’s blocking has gotten better,” says HC Jamie Zastoupil. “I think it’s something that people are taking pride in. Everybody wants to be able to hit the ball and to be able to do that because everybody gets excited about that. I think every team has taken that defensive approach and what we can control on that side and what kind of defense can we put up to get everybody else out of system.”